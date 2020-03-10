Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) & Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Critical Contrast

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $4.75 million 74.38 -$27.37 million ($25.65) -0.56 Gilead Sciences $22.45 billion 4.14 $5.39 billion $6.14 11.97

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -1,107.97% -86.88% -38.09% Gilead Sciences 23.99% 35.49% 12.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Harpoon Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Gilead Sciences 3 10 13 0 2.38

Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 83.64%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $77.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Harpoon Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer, Inc.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus Inc.; HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; and insitro Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

