Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

HIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,839,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,277,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835,456 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4,218.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,671 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,708,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $160,429,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

