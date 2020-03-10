Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.27 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $732.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,390,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 645.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after acquiring an additional 424,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

