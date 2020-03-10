Hashgard (GARD) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $417,666.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.02510798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00213620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00125078 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

