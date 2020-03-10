Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $239,585.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and $239,585.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00005586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,908.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.31 or 0.02545479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.47 or 0.03419877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00633007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00692922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00086197 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027941 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00524802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,937,019 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.