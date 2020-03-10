HC Wainwright Increases Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Price Target to $22.00

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 287.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

