HC2 (HCHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:HCHC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. 8,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,605. The company has a market cap of $164.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.90. HC2 has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

