HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Position Trimmed by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,967 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $22,150,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 567,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,934,000 after purchasing an additional 124,208 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $2,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,625 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

