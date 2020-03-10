HD Supply (HDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HD Supply to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HDS stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

HDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

