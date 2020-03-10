HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Earning Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a media sentiment score of -4.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

