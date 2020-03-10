Head to Head Analysis: BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) vs. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BBVA Banco Frances and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBVA Banco Frances 30.72% 56.88% 7.17% GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 11.59% 12.39% 1.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBVA Banco Frances and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBVA Banco Frances $1.70 billion 0.46 $522.98 million $2.56 1.50 GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S $9.83 billion 0.77 $896.30 million $0.80 8.50

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has higher revenue and earnings than BBVA Banco Frances. BBVA Banco Frances is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BBVA Banco Frances and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBVA Banco Frances 1 1 1 0 2.00 GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of BBVA Banco Frances shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BBVA Banco Frances pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. BBVA Banco Frances pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BBVA Banco Frances is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

BBVA Banco Frances has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides personal and auto loans, and mortgages; loans to the public sector and local financial institutions, and short-term loans to companies, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, collateral loans, consumer loans, credit card loans, pre-financing and export financing, and short-term placements in foreign banks. In addition, the company offers fire, mixed family and comprehensive, civil liability, theft, personal accidents, umbrella life, debtor balances, funeral services, and other insurance coverage products; investment fund and pension fund management services; and stock exchange brokerage services. Further, it provides financing for the acquisition of new and second-hand Peugeot and Citroën vehicles through pledge loans, receivables from financial leases, and other financial products and in supplying services associated to the purchase, maintenance, and insurance coverage of motor vehicles; and secured loans for the purchase of VW, Audi, and Ducati new or second hand vehicles, credit through operating leases, and other financial products and services, as well as engages in security trading, investment banking, and other authorized operations. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 251 retail branches, 15 in-company branches, 1 points of sale, and 2 point of express support, 797 ATMs, 822 self-service terminals, a telephone banking, and Internet banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Francés S.A. and changed its name to BBVA Banco Francés S.A. in October 2000. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, the Republic of Argentina.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services. It also provides loan products, such as commercial loans that comprise general purpose loans, working capital loans, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans comprising personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, loans funded by development banks, and general purpose loans; microcredit loans; and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; and trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution, bancassurance, and payment and collection services, as well as engages in deposit and lending operations in foreign currencies. Further, it is involved in merchant and investment banking activities; trading activities that include fixed income trading, and derivatives and foreign exchange operations, as well as the provision of treasury, pension plan administration, investment fund advice, financial advisory, leasing, private banking, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 1,421 branches and 3,781 ATMs in Colombia; and 350 branches and 1,993 ATMs in Central America. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. was founded in 1994 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

