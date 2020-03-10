Head-To-Head Contrast: Revolve Group (RVLV) and Its Peers

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Revolve Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group Competitors -10.70% -18.93% -6.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Revolve Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 Revolve Group Competitors 254 929 2637 90 2.66

Revolve Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 76.75%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 29.52%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $600.99 million $35.67 million 20.00 Revolve Group Competitors $15.47 billion $483.67 million 17.09

Revolve Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group. Revolve Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Revolve Group peers beat Revolve Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

