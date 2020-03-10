Head-To-Head Review: Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) versus Southern First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SFST)

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and Southern First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and Southern First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China $159.15 billion 1.56 $44.98 billion N/A N/A Southern First Bancshares $107.64 million 2.32 $27.86 million $2.88 11.39

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 25.86% 12.43% 1.05% Southern First Bancshares 25.88% 14.37% 1.30%

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,394 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through 10 retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston; 2 retail offices located in Raleigh and Greensboro markets; and 1 retail office located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

