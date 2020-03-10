Head to Head Review: Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) vs. Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $928.83 million 8.56 $341.12 million $3.07 11.42 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $487.61 million 0.37 $370,000.00 $1.41 3.90

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 36.73% 8.38% 3.75% Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0.08% 0.10% 0.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Omega Healthcare Investors and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 3 3 0 2.50 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus target price of $44.92, indicating a potential upside of 28.15%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.55%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Risk & Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

