HeartBout Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. HeartBout has a market cap of $67,513.61 and $3,865.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.02525702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012238 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.