Hedera Hashgraph Market Capitalization Tops $160.38 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, OKEx and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $160.38 million and $13.07 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,377,366,918 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

