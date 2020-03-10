Helium Reaches Market Cap of $417,984.00 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 112.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Helium has a total market cap of $417,984.00 and $321.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 110.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007487 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010095 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About Helium

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,582,217 coins and its circulating supply is 13,233,837 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

