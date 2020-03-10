HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €38.00 by Deutsche Bank

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) received a €38.00 ($44.19) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.07 ($52.40).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €33.32 ($38.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($59.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

