HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Reaches $424,229.41

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. HempCoin has a market cap of $424,229.41 and approximately $573.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 57.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038745 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00074632 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000863 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,927.20 or 1.00011722 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,404,380 coins and its circulating supply is 255,269,230 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

