HEROcoin Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $280,488.19 and $3,662.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.02509848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00213531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00125316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012223 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,919,138 tokens. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

