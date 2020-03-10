HeroNode Market Capitalization Hits $74,447.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $74,447.00 and approximately $798.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Token Store and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Token Store, Bilaxy, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.