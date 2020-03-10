Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT):

3/4/2020 – Hersha Hospitality Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Hersha Hospitality Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Hersha Hospitality Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Hersha Hospitality Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

1/10/2020 – Hersha Hospitality Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of HT opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $454.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,340.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,856 shares of company stock worth $666,628. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

