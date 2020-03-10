Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Director Purchases $25,009.16 in Stock

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Director Marc S. Lipschultz purchased 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $25,009.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HES traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.68. 9,587,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Hess by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Hess by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.23.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.