Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hess worth $16,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 39,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 21,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $1,223,623.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,404 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

