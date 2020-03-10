Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells $128,523.52 in Stock

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $128,523.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $6.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.68. 9,587,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,319. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,899,000 after acquiring an additional 181,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,465,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hess by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after buying an additional 305,777 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 927.3% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

