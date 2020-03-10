HEX Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $20.67 million and $6.88 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HEX has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00036821 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00413907 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012000 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012545 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001893 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012504 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 92,233,691,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,017,863,236 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

