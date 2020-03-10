HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEXO. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on HEXO in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.82 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital cut their price target on HEXO from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.79.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. HEXO has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $8.40.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in HEXO by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HEXO by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HEXO by 546.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of HEXO by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

