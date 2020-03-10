Hi Line Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 2.0% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after buying an additional 2,645,001 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $131,844,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,033 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Citigroup by 517.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Citigroup by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.34.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.