Hi Line Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,000. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 2.9% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

