Hi Line Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the period. FOX accounts for about 2.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,581,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $494,102,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,607,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in FOX by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra boosted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

