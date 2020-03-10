HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. HighPoint Resources reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.99 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPR opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $112.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. HighPoint Resources has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

