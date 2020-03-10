HMS (HMSY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HMS (NASDAQ: HMSY) recently:

2/26/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HMS Holdings ended fourth-quarter 2019 on a weak note, wherein both earnings and revenues missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to gain from its core Analytical Services, which witnessed strong year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter. Strong guidance for 2020 instills optimism in the stock. However, cut-throat competition in the U.S. medical cost containment space remains a concern. Moreover, the company witnessed contraction in both gross and operating margins in the quarter under review. Further, the stock looks a tad expensive at the moment. The stock has underperformed the industry in a year's time.”

2/24/2020 – HMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $38.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – HMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – HMS had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

2/4/2020 – HMS was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2020 – HMS was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

HMSY stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get HMS Holdings Corp alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HMS during the fourth quarter worth about $39,586,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HMS during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HMS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in HMS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HMS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,332,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.