HOLD Reaches One Day Volume of $25.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, HOLD has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. HOLD has a total market cap of $353,213.19 and approximately $25.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.02514977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00213663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00124655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.