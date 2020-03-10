Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.37.

HEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.6725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.68%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,984,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

