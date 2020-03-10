Holo Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.36 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Holo token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Binance, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Holo has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $89.36 million and $8.56 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.02510798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00213620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00125078 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012196 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,519,435,103 tokens. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bilaxy, Binance, Liqui, Fatbtc, IDEX, OOOBTC, Hotbit, WazirX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

