HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Douglas Irvine Smith Acquires 7,500 Shares

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 7,500 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $174,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 239,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38. HomeStreet Inc has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $632.48 million, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMST. BidaskClub cut shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

