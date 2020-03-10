Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $914.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 130,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $2,859,271.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Homology Medicines by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Homology Medicines by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.