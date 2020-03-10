Honest Trading Down 19.1% This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Honest has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Honest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. Honest has a total market cap of $313,474.31 and approximately $11,299.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.68 or 0.02512403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00213668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00124980 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest's official website is honestmining.com. Honest's official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

