HOQU Hits Market Capitalization of $349,047.12 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $349,047.12 and approximately $1.69 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.81 or 0.02519259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00125096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012241 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

