HorusPay Achieves Market Cap of $175,672.46 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $175,672.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded down 71.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.02514977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00213663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00124655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

