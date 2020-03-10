H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) Declares Dividend of GBX 7

H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HAT stock traded up GBX 37 ($0.49) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 357 ($4.70). The stock had a trading volume of 129,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. H&T Group has a twelve month low of GBX 193 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 415.35 ($5.46). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 360.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 358.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.46, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Get H&T Group alerts:

About H&T Group

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.