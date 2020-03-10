HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $2.88 million and $14,253.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00946985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00039057 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00024253 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00205733 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00073683 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 184.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001956 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Bleutrade and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

