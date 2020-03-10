Humaniq Market Capitalization Hits $713,551.44 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $713,551.44 and $54,992.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Bittrex and Hotbit. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.76 or 0.02515249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00215022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00125203 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

