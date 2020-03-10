Hush Price Hits $0.0398 on Top Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. Hush has a total market cap of $340,194.31 and $2,581.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00527414 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00121573 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00112525 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001848 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,551,880 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

