Hydro (HYDRO) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Hydro has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $1.40 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hydro has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Hydro token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, IDAX, Upbit and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00050701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00482466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.40 or 0.06360721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00057189 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030972 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013015 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

HYDRO is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, BitMart, DEx.top, IDAX, Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit, Mercatox and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

