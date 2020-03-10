HyperExchange Market Capitalization Hits $3.18 Million (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 260.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperExchange has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $331,655.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash.

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

