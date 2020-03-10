HyperQuant (HQT) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Kryptono, Hotbit and IDAX. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $35,321.70 and approximately $61,420.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.01 or 0.02510823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00213638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00124721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012222 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bilaxy, Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

