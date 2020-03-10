HYPNOXYS 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (HYPX)

HYPNOXYS (CURRENCY:HYPX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, HYPNOXYS has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. HYPNOXYS has a total market cap of $28,697.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of HYPNOXYS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYPNOXYS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00410080 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011936 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012565 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002000 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011568 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HYPNOXYS

HYPX is a token. HYPNOXYS’s total supply is 41,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,928,534,801 tokens. HYPNOXYS’s official message board is medium.com/@hypnoxys. HYPNOXYS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYPNOXYS is /r/hypnoxys and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYPNOXYS is hypnoxys.com.

Buying and Selling HYPNOXYS

HYPNOXYS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYPNOXYS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYPNOXYS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYPNOXYS using one of the exchanges listed above.

