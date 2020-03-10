Ian Maclean Sells 71,400 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 71,400 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$434,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,801,027.52.

BTO traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.49. 2,377,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,796. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.24 and a twelve month high of C$6.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

BTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.84.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

