IBM (NYSE:IBM) Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about IBM (NYSE:IBM) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted IBM’s score:

Get IBM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

IBM stock opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. IBM has a 12-month low of $117.28 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day moving average is $138.37.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. IBM’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.59%.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.